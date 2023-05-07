Mizuho Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

