Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 8.0 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.