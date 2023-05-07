Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issues Earnings Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share.
Moderna Stock Performance
MRNA stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
