Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAP. Bank of America boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

