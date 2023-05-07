Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,111,000 after purchasing an additional 194,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 3.7 %

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.40. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Stories

