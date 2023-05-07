Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Badger Meter makes up 2.0% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $139.87.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

