Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Nova makes up about 4.0% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.05% of Nova worth $24,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nova by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Nova stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.25. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. Nova had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 24.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

