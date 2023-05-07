Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases 4,600 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $219.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

