Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 3.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $73,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

