Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,050 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 3.0% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Entegris worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 116.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after buying an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 181.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after buying an additional 702,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entegris Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

ENTG opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $118.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

