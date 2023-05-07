MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $91.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.