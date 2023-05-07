My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $987,772.73 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028167 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,757 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

