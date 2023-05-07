Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.37. 134,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.49.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.