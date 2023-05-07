Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $103.96 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $103.96 million and $755,242.11 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,860.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00290045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00549369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00406297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.