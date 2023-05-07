Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Hits $748,533.63

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $103.48 million and approximately $748,533.63 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,901.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00289985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00543551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00065405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00405013 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.