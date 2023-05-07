National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,114,000 after purchasing an additional 347,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,565 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

