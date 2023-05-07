NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00006132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $54.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00057496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00037532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,253,153 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 897,253,153 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.82551893 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $50,875,330.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.