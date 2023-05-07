Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $322.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

