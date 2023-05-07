NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$945.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.07 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $29.62. 494,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,261. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

