NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$945.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.07 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.32 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. 494,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,261. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

