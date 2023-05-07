Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Newmont worth $152,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Newmont by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,165 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

