Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.26. 291,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.33 and its 200-day moving average is $178.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.