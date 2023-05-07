NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

