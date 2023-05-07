Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1,328.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $83,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

