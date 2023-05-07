Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,552 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $48,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $104.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.