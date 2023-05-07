Nordea Investment Management AB Has $45.11 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:A opened at $133.30 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

