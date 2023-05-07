Nordea Investment Management AB Has $58.27 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $58,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.66 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

