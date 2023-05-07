Nordea Investment Management AB Has $73.83 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $73,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.
Truist Financial Stock Up 9.5 %
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.