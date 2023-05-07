Nordea Investment Management AB Has $73.83 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $73,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

