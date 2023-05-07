Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $68,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $32.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.