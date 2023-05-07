Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 809,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Edison International worth $51,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

