Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 72,545 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $104,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

