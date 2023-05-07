Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 45,656 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $89,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $675.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $672.63 and a 200 day moving average of $619.45. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

