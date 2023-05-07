Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $96,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.01 and a 200-day moving average of $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

