Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4272 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.07 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Norsk Hydro ASA

NHYDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

(Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.