Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 2.4 %

NFBK opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $452.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. TheStreet cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

