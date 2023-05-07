Northland Capmk Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Gogo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gogo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

