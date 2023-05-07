Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $446.81 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

