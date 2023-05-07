Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $446.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.93.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

