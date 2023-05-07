Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. 137,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

