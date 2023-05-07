Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NWN. Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $47.05. 137,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Stories

