Numis (LON:NUM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $229.83

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.83 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 341.08 ($4.26). Numis shares last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.25), with a volume of 320,329 shares changing hands.

Numis Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,702.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Numis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Numis’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

