Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Nutrien worth $165,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

