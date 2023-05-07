Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Shares of NUVB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.67. 302,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,311. The stock has a market cap of $365.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.62. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

