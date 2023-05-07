NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.45%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.28-$5.69 EPS.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NV5 Global stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 235,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,982. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NV5 Global has a one year low of $91.42 and a one year high of $154.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

