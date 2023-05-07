NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $286.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $708.40 billion, a PE ratio of 164.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.65 and its 200-day moving average is $201.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

