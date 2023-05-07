Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,838,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $60.69 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

