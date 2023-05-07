Nwam LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMT opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.