Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ANSYS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.08. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.