Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after buying an additional 1,343,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 564,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 545,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

