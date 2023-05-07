Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $77,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

MDLZ stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

